Kerala: Woman Gang-Raped In Presence Of Five-Year-Old Son, Husband & Four Friends Arrested

A woman was gang-raped in the presence of her husband and five-year-old son, allegedly by four friends of her husband on June 4. The incident took place on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.



According to an Indian Express report, police arrested her husband along with four others on June 5 after her statement was recorded.

Since the accused allegedly abused the woman in front of her child, they would also be facing charges under the POCSO Act, police informed.

According to the woman, her husband had taken her and her son out on the pretext of going to the beach on June 4. However, he took them to his friend's house, where he forced her to drink liquor which led her to doze off.

The woman further said that she was woken up by two friends of her husband. They told her that he had picked up a fight outside. On rushing out with her son, she was forced into auto-rickshaw by two other friends of her husband. She was then taken to a deserted area where she was raped.

She also alleged that the four of them had stubbed cigarettes on her thighs.

The accused let her go when she pleaded that she had to take her son home.

According to DSP P V Baby, the woman told them that her husband had taken her to his friend's house the day before the assault. She had seen him giving money to his friend that day.

The official stated that a conspiracy angle will be probed in connection with the case. He also informed that the woman is now stable.

