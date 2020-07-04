55-Yr-Old Kerala Woman Dies After Broken Catheter Lodges In Her Heart During Angiogram Procedure

A 55-year-old woman died at a hospital in Kerala's Alappuzha district days after undergoing an angiogram procedure. Reportedly, a catheter broke during the procedure and lodged in the heart.

Bindu PJ of Chingoli in Alappuzha underwent an angiogram procedure on June 3. However, she could not be saved despite an open heart surgery to remove the broken part of the catheter.

According to Bindu's family members, she was rushed to another hospital after the catheter broke.

"The angiogram procedure started by 11 am on June 3, but since there was no information even by 1.30 pm, the family went and enquired. It was only then that the hospital staff told that there had been an accident and that an equipment got stuck in the heart. They soon shifted her to another hospital and recovered the broken piece. On June 9 she was discharged as she got better," a relative of the deceased said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by police, acting on the family members' allegations, reported India Today.

A panel of doctors, meanwhile, said in a report that the injury that the woman suffered on the heart got healed, and the cause of death was a fresh heart attack.

