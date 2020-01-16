Three Kerala Students Thrashed By Cops In Bengaluru, Asked If They Are From Pakistan

Three students from Kerala were thrashed by the police in Bengaluru on Monday. The students were out in the street for a midnight stroll when they were picked up by cops and were allegedly thrashed inside a nearby police station.

On discovering their Muslim identity, they were repeatedly asked if they are 'Pakistanis'.

Yet another case of police brutality took place against students in Bengaluru on 14th January 2020.

The incident came to light after a video shot by one of them was shared on social media.



"At first, two cops who were on night patrol in a Hoysala vehicle approached us to question where we were heading to at around 1 am and asked our names. As soon as we replied, one of them began questioning us if we were from Pakistan. Even though we showed them our Aadhaar cards to prove our identity, this continued and cops called in four more of their colleagues who came in another patrolling vehicle and two bikes", The Indian Express quoted one of the three students.

The students were then forced into a patrol car and taken to SG Palya Police Station where they were brutally thrashed with lathis on the head, hip, back, and private parts.

They mentioned that a case was filed against them for creating 'public nuisance' and all three of them were fined a sum of 500 each.

One of the students said, "We were also asked to sign a document in Kannada which the police said was signed by persons riding without a helmet. All these acts are totally strange and unacceptable."

In addition, they were asked to sign an undertaking stating that they would not go out at night, and if found by cops, action will be taken against them.

After the video started making rounds on social media, MN Anuchet, DCP (Whitefield) said that they are probing into the matter. He further said, "After learning about the incident online, I have sought a report on the incident from ACP (Mico Layout) after a thorough inquiry".

