Kerala Government Runs 70-Seater Boat To Ferry Single Student To Exam Hall And Back, Wins Applaud

The Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) ran a 70 seater boat to ferry a student to and from her examination hall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The department operated a passenger boat with five crew members on board. All of them hail from MN Block, a reclaimed waterlogged island village of Kuttanad. They went till Kottayam where Sandra Sabu's school is situated.

According to The New Indian Express report, the SWTD operated the 70-seater boat just for the Sandra, a student of SNDP Higher Secondary School Kanjiram in Kottayam for two days, May 29 and 30.

According to SWTD officials, at 11:30 am the boat started its journey from Kottayam station to MN Block and plied all the way to Kanjiram, where Sandra was dropped at the jetty in front of the SNDP Higher Secondary School around noon.

The boat waited for her exam to complete and dropped her home. "The department minister and SWTD director Shaji V Nair helped me write the exams," said Sandra, who was charged only ₹18 for a single day's journey, Shaji said.

"My parents had contacted the department with the help of some social workers. The SWTD minister allowed the boat to operate the service, which was a great help to me and my family," she added.

According to SWTD director Shaji V Nai, the government and minister gave full support for operating the service.

