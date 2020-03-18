Kerala Ropes In Robots To Create Awareness About Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has undertaken a unique initiative to create awareness about the virus. A startup in Kerala is making use of robots to welcome people with face masks, sanitisers and information on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Developed by Asimov Robotics, the two robots operate at KSUM's complex. The KSUM is an initiative by the state government to foster startups. A video of the robots soon went viral and was also shared on Twitter by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

In the video, the robot can be seen airing an informational clip from the World Health Organisation(WHO) on how to prevent the spread of the virus through a screen in its chest. The robots are also carrying a tray with masks and hand sanitisers. The robots can also be seen answering a query.