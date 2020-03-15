News

Prisoners In Kerala Pitch-In To Tackle Coronavirus, Manufacture Face Masks In Jails

To increase the supply of hand sanitizers, the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) plans to produce 10 lakh bottles of hand sanitizers within ten days.

Even as the number of positive coronavirus cases in India are increasing, the demand for masks and hand sanitisers have also shot up.

The central and state governments are struggling to provide all the necessary equipment and measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and Kerala is one of them which has found a way to solve the mask shortage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, took to Twitter to share an initiative that his government has come up with to maintain a constant supply of masks in the state which has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The government has got its convicted prisoners to manufacture masks in state prisons.

"In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks," he wrote on Twitter, adding, "It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch."

The state has employed tailoring units in the state jails to manufacture masks.

The decision has been hailed widely on social media, appreciating the Kerala government's preparedness in tackling with the health emergency.


CM Vijayan has been constantly tweeting and updating the citizens of Kerala about the spread of the pandemic in the state as well as precautions to prevent it.


Prioritising the well-being of its citizens, the government is also home-delivering mid-day meals to the Anganwadi children and daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families.

The effective manner in which Kerala is battling COVID-19 has earned a lot of praise in a talk show featured on BBC News recently. The state has always been battle-ready and taken a lesson from the past. In 2018, 17 out of the 18 affected by Nipah had died in the state. However, taking a lesson from the past, during Nipah's second outbreak in 2019, not a single death was reported in the state.

Immediately after WHO declared the seriousness of the virus, strict vigil began at airports in the state to screen passengers flying in from China.

Isolation wards were prepared in all districts. In addition, private hospitals were also informed about setting up isolation wards in case of an emergency.

To decide on treatment, isolation, and quarantine of suspected patients, a Rapid Response Team (RRT), headed by the Health Minister herself, was set up.

Also Read: Public Outreach To Doctors' Training: Kerala Is Leading Fight Against Coronavirus

