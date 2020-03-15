Prisoners In Kerala Pitch-In To Tackle Coronavirus, Manufacture Face Masks In Jails

Even as the number of positive coronavirus cases in India are increasing, the demand for masks and hand sanitisers have also shot up.

The central and state governments are struggling to provide all the necessary equipment and measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and Kerala is one of them which has found a way to solve the mask shortage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, took to Twitter to share an initiative that his government has come up with to maintain a constant supply of masks in the state which has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The government has got its convicted prisoners to manufacture masks in state prisons.

"In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks," he wrote on Twitter, adding, "It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch."

In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

The state has employed tailoring units in the state jails to manufacture masks.

To increase the supply of hand sanitizers, the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) plans to produce 10 lakh bottles of hand sanitizers within ten days.

The decision has been hailed widely on social media, appreciating the Kerala government's preparedness in tackling with the health emergency.

CM Vijayan has been constantly tweeting and updating the citizens of Kerala about the spread of the pandemic in the state as well as precautions to prevent it.

#COVID19 | Home Care



📢 Will intensify awareness efforts.



🏠 Government officials will visit the homes of those under observation.



👩‍⚕️Health officials & volunteers to be part of this effort.



💊 Provisions for food & medicines.



👮 Police will keep track of the activities. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020





#COVID19 | Treating Others



Kerala's a favorite destination of many; tourists, guest workers, entrepreneurs and so on.



It is time of social distancing. Some restrictions are in place.



But this shouldn't lead to any sort of discriminations. Our guests deserve respect & care. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 15, 2020

Prioritising the well-being of its citizens, the government is also home-delivering mid-day meals to the Anganwadi children and daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families.

The effective manner in which Kerala is battling COVID-19 has earned a lot of praise in a talk show featured on BBC News recently. The state has always been battle-ready and taken a lesson from the past. In 2018, 17 out of the 18 affected by Nipah had died in the state. However, taking a lesson from the past, during Nipah's second outbreak in 2019, not a single death was reported in the state.

Immediately after WHO declared the seriousness of the virus, strict vigil began at airports in the state to screen passengers flying in from China.

Isolation wards were prepared in all districts. In addition, private hospitals were also informed about setting up isolation wards in case of an emergency.

To decide on treatment, isolation, and quarantine of suspected patients, a Rapid Response Team (RRT), headed by the Health Minister herself, was set up.

