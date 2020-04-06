News

Doorstep ATM: Kerala Post Department To Deliver Money At Doorstep

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 6 April 2020 11:35 AM GMT
The move is initiated to avoid the rush at ATMs and treasury banks that the state witnessed a few days ago, as soon as they started the distribution of welfare pensions.

In a welcome initiative, the Postmaster General has informed the Kerala government that his department will deliver cash to people directly at their doorsteps, provided that the bank account is linked to Aadhaar. The move is initiated to avoid the rush at ATMs and treasury banks that the state witnessed a few days ago, as soon as they started the distribution of welfare pensions.

A maximum sum of 10,000 can be withdrawn at a time using the service. The facility can be availed by people who have accounts in mentioned 119 participating banks and 24 non-banking finance companies.
To avail the service, the customer must contact their local post office and request the amount of money wanted to be delivered. The post office will then entrust the task of delivering the money to the postman who will bring it to their homes, after ensuring the mandatory requirements are met, i.e, a mobile phone and Aadhaar number linked to the bank.
The administration took the decision on the request of Chief Postmaster General of Kerala Circle, Sarada Sampath, looking for consent to make accessible doorstep banking administrations through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), rolling out Aadhaar enabled payment system services in September 2019.
Banks in Kerala are presently functioning from 10 am to 2 pm from next week.

