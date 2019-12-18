News

Non-BJP Parties Put Out United Front Against Citizenship Amendment Act In Kerala

The Logical Indian Crew Kerala

December 18th, 2019 / 12:25 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Kerala political parties unite

Image Credits: Pinarayi Vijayan/Twitter

Setting aside political and ideological differences, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front(LDF), and the opposing Congress-led United Democratic Front(UDF) in Kerala, put out a united front on Monday, December 16, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

In a first, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led the hunger strike organised at the Martyr’s Column at Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The protest that lasted from morning to noon also witnessed participation by a large number of people.

Ministers, legislators, party leaders, cultural leaders, Muslim and Christian clerics were also present at the protest.

“The secular and democratic voices of Kerala have come together to fight against the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act. The joint Satyagraha has commenced at the Martyrs Column in Thiruvananthapuram. We must resist &  We Will Resist,” Vijayan said in a tweet.

While addressing the gathering, Vijayan said that Kerala was united against CAA.

“The state has always been a model for the rest of the country in similar situations. Kerala is raising the voice to protect secularism,” he said.

He added that he was protecting oath of office and not breaching it.

“We all took oath under the Constitution of India. We will oppose anyone who tries to destroy our Constitution. Our allegiance is to the Constitution and not to the agenda of the RSS(Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh),” said Vijayan.

Chennithala, who spoke after the CM, said that the nation was going through one of its darkest times.

“Our country is going through one of its darkest times. Our gathering is a sign of a strong protest against it. Beyond political differences, it is a gathering against the growing fear and dictatorship in the country,” said Chennithala.

“There is an atmosphere of fear in the country. Media is scared. Writers are scared. The people who wish to uphold the values of the country are scared. The government has been suppressing every voice of dissent,” he added.

Both the leaders came down hard on RSS, Sangh Parivar and the BJP. They said that CAA was unconstitutional and discriminative against Muslims.

“A nation becomes a religious one when citizenship is based on religion. And it’s the Sangh Parivar that shows affinity towards that agenda,” said Vijayan.

Chennithala also accused the BJP and RSS of having a great agenda to establish a Hindu Rashtra and added that they were trying to ‘destroy the idea of India’.

“The model before them (RSS) is Hitler’s Nazi Germany. Sangh Parivar is experimenting with Hitler’s agenda. By igniting fake nationalism among the people, they are threatening the secularism and the brotherhood of our country,” added Chennithala.

Last week, Vijayan had taken a strong stand against CAA and said that the Act will not be implemented in the state.

Also Read: ‘CAB Will Not Be Implemented In Our State’: Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal Chief Ministers

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

