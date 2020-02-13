25 Rifles, 12,061 Live Cartridges Missing From Kerala's Special Police Battalion: CAG Report

According to the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG), 25 5.56 mm INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges are missing from Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB), Thiruvananthapuram.



The performance audit conducted during 2013-18 was tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, February 12. The report also stated that the police were aware of the shortage and allegedly tried to cover-up the incident.

"Audit observed from the following instances that the Police Department was aware of the shortage in ammunition and attempted to cover up the shortfall instead of identifying and taking action against the culprits responsible or the loss of ammunition," the report read.

In addition, the Stock Register and related records of arms and ammunition in the battalion were not properly maintained.

"The entries in the Stock Registers had many over writings, use of white correction fluid and striking off of entries etc. The entries and corrections were not properly authenticated," the report stated.

According to the report, the shortage of 250 nos. of 9 mm drill cartridges was sought to be covered up by replacing the same with 250 Nos. of dummy cartridges. It also found that there was an attempt to cover-up an earlier shortage of 7.62 mm M80 bullets by an investigation board.

Meanwhile, former Home Minister and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded a probe by NIA or CBI in the case.

"The CAG has unearthed huge corruption in the Kerala state police department.The fact that 25 rifles & 12061 cartridges are missing is of grave security concern.Corruption against police chief also needs to be taken seriously.The NIA should take up the investigation," he said in a tweet.