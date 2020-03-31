Kerala Police Deploy Drones To Keep Check On Those Violating Coronavirus Lockdown

As the number of people booked for violating lockdown orders in Kerala rose to 8311, with 1220 booked on Saturday alone, the Kerala police decided to deploy drones to check the unlawful assembly of people in the state.

The decision came in wake of non-adherence of the lockdown orders, as a large number of people were seen hitting the streets without any valid reason, despite repeated warnings.

The State Director General of Police, Loknath Behra, launched the monitoring using drones in a coastal suburb of Poonthura, a police statement said.

"Drone monitoring would help get faster updates about the violations from all the 14 districts and speed up action against the violators," officials said. As the number of COVID-19 cases soared close to 1,100 in the country, with 29 deaths, the police have also been advised not to touch vehicles, individuals or documents during the inspection.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayam had criticised the incident of Kannur Superintendent of Police, Yatish Chandra, making people do squats for coming out during lockdown. The DGP, therefore, urged people to report any such misbehaviour to DGP's control room on numbers: 9497900999, 9497900286, 0471-2722500.

Meanwhile, police booked 1,220 people across the state on Saturday for violating lockdown orders. With this, the total number of cases registered in the state following the lockdown for violating regulations rose to 8,311. Police have seized a total of 792 vehicles for not abiding lockdown rules.

