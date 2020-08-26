Kerala: Police Baton-Charge Youth Congress Workers Protesting Over Secretariat Fire

Kerala Police baton-charged workers of Youth Congress protesting against the fire at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The police resorted to force after the party workers started marching towards the office of Kozhikode Police Chief. Injured persons have been shifted to the hospital.

A minor fire that gutted files on a few racks at the General Administration (Political) Department in the state secretariat on Tuesday evening triggered a political row.

BJP and Congress held a protest outside the Secretariat on Tuesday alleging that the incident of fire was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.

#WATCH Kerala: Police baton-charged on workers of Youth Congress, protesting in Kozhikode against incident of fire at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. They were marching towards office of Kozhikode Police Chief when Police stopped them. Injured shifted to hospital. (25.08) pic.twitter.com/6uE1HcmQuh — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

While the state government said that ADGP Manoj Abraham will probe the incident, state minister E P Jayarajan alleged that the fire was the handiwork of the Opposition.

The fire broke out on the second floor in a section of the secretariat housing the state protocol office, which has been under the scanner of the NIA and other central agencies probing the smuggling of gold through diplomatic cargo.

