Kerala Muslim Couple Conducts Adopted Daughter's Wedding According To Hindu Rituals

In an incident exemplifying communal harmony, a Muslim couple in Kerala conducted their adopted daughter's wedding according to Hindu customs and rituals at Bhagavathi temple in Kasargod, on Sunday, February 16.

Rajeshwari, the 22-year-old Tanjore native, married 28-year-old Vishnuprasad, a lab technician from Kanhangad. The couple, Abdulla and Khadeeja, had adopted Rajeshwari after her father who worked at their farm passed away. Rajeshwari's mother passed away when she was a child. She grew up with the couple's three sons. "She was about 7 or 8 years old when she arrived at our home for the first time. After her parents' the death, she never went to her native place in Tanjore," Abdulla told Mathrubhumi.

