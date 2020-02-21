News

Kerala Muslim Couple Conducts Adopted Daughter's Wedding According To Hindu Rituals

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 21 Feb 2020 8:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-21T14:25:03+05:30
Image Credits: The News Minute

The Muslim couple had adopted Rajeshwari after her father who worked at Abdulla's farm passed away. As her mother also died when Rajeshwari was a child, she grew up with the couple's three sons.

In an incident exemplifying communal harmony, a Muslim couple in Kerala conducted their adopted daughter's wedding according to Hindu customs and rituals at Bhagavathi temple in Kasargod, on Sunday, February 16.

Rajeshwari, the 22-year-old Tanjore native, married 28-year-old Vishnuprasad, a lab technician from Kanhangad.

The couple, Abdulla and Khadeeja, had adopted Rajeshwari after her father who worked at their farm passed away. Rajeshwari's mother passed away when she was a child. She grew up with the couple's three sons.

"She was about 7 or 8 years old when she arrived at our home for the first time. After her parents' the death, she never went to her native place in Tanjore," Abdulla told Mathrubhumi.

When the marriage proposal came by, Abdulla and Khadeeja visited Vishnuprasad's family.

"We had told a few people to get her a good boy. A few boys came but we did not like them after a detailed inquiry. We were very particular about the character of the boy who would marry our daughter. Our main demand was that he should be a teetotaler," Abdulla was quoted by The News Minute.

On Sunday, Abdulla's relatives, including his 84-year-old mother Safiyumma, was present at the temple to witness the ceremony. While the Muslim family kept a distance from the sanctum sanctorum when the ceremony started, the groom's family insisted them to come closer to the couple, reported the local daily.

