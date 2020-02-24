[Watch] Kerala Man Slaps Migrant Labourer For Refusing To Show Aadhaar Card

A video of a Kerala auto driver demanding Aadhaar card from a migrant labourer from West Bengal and then slapping him has gone viral.

The incident took place on Saturday, February 22, at Mukkola in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, and was recorded by a man at the spot. In the video, the auto driver can be seen asking for Aadhaar card from the 25-year-old migrant labourer. When the labourer revolted, the man can be seen slapping him.

Eyewitnesses and police have claimed that the accused, Suresh, attacked the labourer while he was coming out of a shop after purchasing a mobile recharge. "Do you want to see my id card?" asks Goutam, the labourer, when Suresh slaps him across the face.

"Who are you? Where are you from? Show your Aadhar card," Suresh is seen further questioning him. While Suresh slaps Goutam again, the accused asks the man with the phone to capture everything.

When Goutam provides his ID card, Suresh walks away with it, asking Goutam to take it back from the police station.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, Vizhinjam police on Sunday, February 23, arrested Suresh under sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Video | Student Slaps Woman Official, Beats Her With Chair At Gandhi Ashram In UP