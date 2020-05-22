'Will Provide All The Legal Protection': Kerala Labour Minister Urges Migrants To Stay Back

After the Centre allowed inter-state movement of stranded migrant labourers, almost 42,230 migrant workers from Kerala, out of total 4.10 lakhs, have returned to their home states via 'Shramik Special' trains.

Although the government has arranged for trains and buses to transport migrant workers, Kerala Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan urged them to stay back, The Indian Express reported.

He said that the government will provide the workers with all legal protection who want to work in the state.

"Kerala does not want migrant workers to go back. Those who want to go home can do so. If those who had returned to their states come back to Kerala, the government would offer them all facilities for taking up jobs," he said as quoted by the Indian Express.

After 42,230, further 1.50 lakh migrant labourers may leave the state in the coming weeks, the Minister said. The exodus of workers would impact the work that might be redeemed in the coming weeks or months.

Sources from the labour department told the Indian Express that migrants who are scattered in odd jobs are the ones demanding to be taken home. However, migrants who work in construction firms or production units are not keen to go back as they are now getting regular work.

"Since several trains have been operated for migrant workers, many are patiently waiting at their residential camps even without going out in search of work. They think that the call to board the next train would come at any time," sources said.

