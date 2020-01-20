Mosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

On Sunday, Kerala exemplified communal harmony, when a Mosque opened its gates for a Hindu wedding.

The Cheravally Muslim Jamath Committee in Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district hosted a Hindu wedding in the mosque's premises.

Kerala: A Hindu couple tied knot at Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque in Alappuzha's Kayamkulam, today. After the girl's mother was unable to raise money for the wedding, the mosque committee decided to help her and the marriage was performed as per Hindu rituals. pic.twitter.com/Fnzb7eBQUf — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

The call for dhuhr (midday prayer) was followed by the chattering of the wedding guests.



Anju Ashokan tied the knot with Sarath Sasidharan with Masjid committee leaders and scores of Muslim men and women as a witness.

According to Nujmudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee, an application was received from Bindu, wife of late Ashokan, two months ago, seeking help for conducting the wedding of her daughter, Anju.

"I discussed the issue with the other members who readily lent a helping hand to the family that was facing financial constraints. Bindu is staying in a rented house with her three children. Her husband passed away two years ago. I was well aware of their condition," New Indian Express quoted Alummoottil as saying.

"A few people are trying to connect this with the recent developments in the country. I came in contact with Bindu two years ago after the death of her husband. A report appeared in a vernacular daily that she was struggling to even make funeral arrangements due to her poor finances. Her son Anand, who was appearing for SSLC examination, was not aware of his father's demise. The next day I contacted the family and helped them with the funeral. I have known Bindu since then. On October 2 last year, Bindu contacted me and sought help to arrange her daughter's wedding. I contacted the members of the Jamaat Committee who assured all the help," he further added.

10 gold sovereigns and Rs 2 lakh towards the marriage expenses was offered by a Masjid committee member P Nazir.

The committee's members came forward to make all the necessary arrangements required for the ceremony.

Traditional Hindu Decorations were used to prepare the Mosque for the festivities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to twitter to congratulate the 'newlyweds' and note the exemplary move by Kerala.

An example of unity from Kerala.



The Cheravally Muslim Jamat Mosque hosted a Hindu wedding of Asha & Sharath. The Mosque came to their help after Asha's mother sought help from them.



Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, Mosque authorities & the people of Cheravally. pic.twitter.com/nTX7QuBl2a — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 19, 2020

"Today this sets an example for the world. A Hindu couple got married at mosque premises. About 1400 years ago Muhammad Nabi had opened the doors of the mosque to Christians and Judah," Alummoottil told news agency ANI.





