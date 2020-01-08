News

Kerala Gets Zero Funds, No Mention In Centre’s Flood Relief Fund List

The Logical Indian Crew Kerala

January 8th, 2020 / 5:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kerala Gets Zero Funds

Image Credits: WikimediaNDTV, Odisha TV

A High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, January 6, approved additional central assistance of ₹ 5,908.56 crores to seven states affected by flood last year. Kerala, which has been severely affected by floods in the last two years was ignored by the Centre for the second time.

A Union Home Ministry statement said that seven states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh – will get additional central assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund. Not surprisingly, four of the seven states are BJP-ruled – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura and Assam. 

Earlier, the Central Government had released interim financial assistance to four states – Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar – amounting to ₹ 3,200 crores.

In the aftermath of the 2019 floods in Kerala, the Disaster Management Authority of Kerala had estimated a loss of ₹ 2,101 crores. While the state submitted a memorandum to the Union government seeking aid for the same, the request went futile. The Centre’s decision has been severely criticised by the state government.  

“It was unfortunate that the state was denied reasonable assistance to overcome the flood havoc. The state had submitted a memorandum to the Union government seeking an aid of ₹ 2,109 crores. The memorandum was prepared as per the guidelines of the Centre. But Amit Shah and team had not allotted a single rupee to the state,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said.

“This discrimination we have seen at the time of 2018 floods also. At that time, the BJP had carried out propaganda that no assistance should be given for the state. The propaganda was followed up by a decision to deny permission for the ministers of the state to visit foreign countries to seek assistance,” Isaac was quoted in The News Minute.

Also Read: “Why There Is Hatred Against Malayalis”: Kerala Minister After Centre Rejects Republic Day Tableau

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

SHARES

Related Stories

Kerala Gets Zero Funds

Kerala Gets Zero Funds, No Mention In Centre’s Flood Relief Fund List

Kavalappara landslide affected

Kerala: Four Months In, Kavalappara Landslid Affected Families Yet To Receive Relief Fund

Kerala Girl Money Earrings Donate

Kerala’s Small Wonder: 8-Yr-Old Girl Donates Her Gold Earrings & Piggy Bank Savings Towards Flood Relief Funds

BJP Enraged Cow Meat Zoo

BJP Enraged Over “Cow Meat” Mention In Mumbai Zoo Ad, Officials Say Translation Error

How Army Veterans & Common Citizens Came Together For Kerala & Kodagu Flood Relief Effort

Kannan Gopinathan

Without Revealing His Identity, This IAS Officer Volunteered For 8 Days In Kerala Flood Relief Camps

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

GDP Growth For This Year At 5%, Slowest In 11 Years

News

ABVP Activists Were Admins In Viral WhatsApp Screenshots Planning JNU Attack

News

“JNU Violence Was Staged”: West Bengal BJP Unit Chief Dilip Ghosh

News

10,000 Camels To Be Killed For Drinking Too Much Water In Drought Stricken Australia

News

Two Women Evicted From Residence After Flashing Anti-CAA Banner During Amit Shah’s Rally

News

Centre Warns States Against Lowering Traffic Penalties, Asks To Comply With New Motor Vehicle Law

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.