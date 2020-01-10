News

3 Kerala Cities Among World’s 10 Fastest-Growing Urban Areas: Economist Ranking

The Logical Indian Crew Kerala

January 10th, 2020 / 10:33 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Kerala Fastest-Growing Urban Areas

Image Credits: Pinarayi Vijayan/FacebookKerala Tourist Places/Facebook

Three of the world’s ten fastest-growing urban areas are in Kerala, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) survey. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam, cities of Kerala are the only ones from India to feature in the top 10 list, in terms of population.

The survey, based on the United Nation’s population data, was released by The Economist on Tuesday, January 7.

While Malappuram tops the list, Kozhikode and Kollam rank at fourth and 10th positions respectively. In 2015-2020, Malappuram recorded 44.1 per cent change in population. While Kozhikode recorded 34.5 per cent change, Kollam registered 31.1 per cent change during the five year period.

Three cities from China and one each from Nigeria, Oman, UAE and Vietnam are also part of the top 10 rankings. Vietnam’s Can Tho ranked second on the list, with 36.7 per cent change in population.

In addition, Kerala’s Thrissur ranked at 13th position with 30.2 per cent change in population. Gujarat’s Surat is at 27th position with 26.7 per cent change and Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur at 30th position with 26.1 per cent change.

“When smaller towns & cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth & job opportunities is underway. We need smaller towns to Rise!,” said Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, in a tweet.

“If 75 per cent of people in an area work in the non-farming sector, we consider the region as urbanized. Urban areas across the state have been redefined after the 2011 census and the number of municipalities and towns increased,” Mohanachandran Nair, professor and head of department demography, Kerala University, was quoted in The Times Of India.

He added that population growth was a defining feature of urbanization. 

However, the figures are in contrast to Kerala’s overall population growth. With a 4.6 per cent increase in population, Kerala recorded the least population growth in the last decade, a figure much lower than the national growth rate of 17.6 per cent.

According to experts in population and migration studies, largescale internal migration into the state is the reason behind the global rankings.

Also Read: Kerala To Make Reading The Preamble A Part Of School, College Assembly

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

