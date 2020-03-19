News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala To Open 'Corona Care Homes' Near International Airports

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 19 March 2020 12:58 PM GMT
Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala To Open

Image Credits: Virarjun

These homes will have the capacity to accommodate 4,000 - 5,000 people and will be equipped with enough health staff, doctors and lab facility.

In a bid to contain the secondary infection and possible community transmission of the virus, Kerala will soon open open 'corona care homes' near all four international airports of the state.

These homes will help to reduce the movement of travellers and help quarantine them. These will have the capacity to accommodate 4,000 - 5,000 people and will be equipped with enough health staff, doctors and lab facility.

"We are entering a critical phase. We need more care and alert. There are some instances that people on home quarantine slipped out and interacted with others. It will foil our planning and preparedness. It is a social responsibility and everyone should go by the directives of health officials," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all district collectors to identify buildings, which can be taken on lease, to set up care homes.

"When more people from infected countries arrive in the state, we have to isolate them for minimum of 14 days to break the chain of viral transmission. It's not advisable to home quarantine them as the chances of risks are higher. The district administrations have already identified buildings and we can open such centres if emergency situation demands," State Health Minister KK Shailaja told India Today.

Kerala has 24 positive cases of the virus. However, no new cases were reported in the last two days. At least 18,011 people are under observation in the state. Of this, 268 are in hospitals and the remaining are in home quarantine.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Good News! China Reports No New Domestic Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Outbreak

NewsGood News! China Reports No New Domestic Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Outbreak

Doctors, House Help, Airline Staff: Remember Those Risking Their Lives To Make Ours

AwarenessDoctors, House Help, Airline Staff: Remember Those Risking Their Lives To Make Ours' Easier During Corona Pandemic

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala To Open

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Kerala To Open 'Corona Care Homes' Near International Airports

No Community Transmission Of Coronavirus In India Yet, 820 Samples Test Negative: ICMR

NewsNo Community Transmission Of Coronavirus In India Yet, 820 Samples Test Negative: ICMR

Coronavirus Outbreak: Entrepreneurs Write To PM Modi, Suggest 2-3 Week Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Virus

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Entrepreneurs Write To PM Modi, Suggest 2-3 Week Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Virus

Kerala: Wayanad Administration Distributes Books To Those In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Good GovernanceKerala: Wayanad Administration Distributes Books To Those In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak