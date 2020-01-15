Kerala Becomes First State To Challenge Centre On CAA, Moves SC

The Kerala government became the first state to challenge the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court after it filed a plea as an original suit under provisions of Right to Equality granted by the Indian Constitution on Tuesday.

The petition states that CAA violates Right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India, right to life under Article 21 and freedom to practise religion under Article 25.

The original suit has been filed under Article 131 of the Constitution which empowers the Supreme Court to hear disputes between the States or the Government of India and States.

The Pinarayai Vijayan led the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in Kerala was also the first state government to have moved a resolution against CAA.

The state government has also challenged the changes made in the Passport Act and Foreigners Act Rules. Vijayan had also written to 11 non-BJP state chief ministers to move a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Act.

The controversial Act has stirred a series of protests nationwide. Thousands of people across the country took to stress to voice their concern which excludes persecuted Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh from obtaining citizenship of this country.

The apex court is already hearing more than 60 petitions against the law which was passed on December 11 by the Parliament and came to force from January 10.

In some parts of the country, the protest took a violent turn, forcing police to resort to lathi-charge and open fire. As of now, 24 people have lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests.

Also Read: Kerala Gets Zero Funds, No Mention In Centre's Flood Relief Fund List