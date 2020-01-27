Kerala's LDF Forms 620 KM Long Human Chain In Protest Against CAA On Republic Day

On Sunday, Kerala ushered in the 71st Republic Day by forming a 620-kilometre long human chain from north Kerala's Kasargod to Kaliyikkavila in the southernmost part of the state to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register Of Citizens(NRC).

In one of the largest gathering the state has ever witnessed, around 70 lakh people stood shoulder to shoulder in the event organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front(LDF).

While Senior leader and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai led the chain at Kasargod, it ended with Politburo member from the state MA Baby at Kaliyikkavila. The event also saw the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his family members, at Martyr's column in Palayam Thiruvananthapuram.

"The participation has been overwhelming, and the message is very clear that we do not accept CAA as this divides people based on religion. Even various countries, as well as the UN, have said that this should not happen," Vijayan said during the protest.

"Kerala, in essence, is an argument for equality. The people of this land are unapologetically secular. The #KeralaHumanChain of today is yet another example of our unity. This battle, we will not rest, and we shall overcome," Vijayan said in a tweet.