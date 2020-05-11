'BMC Wants Us To Get Used To Dead Bodies Around': Clip Of Medical Negligence At KEM Hospital Surfaces

Days after Sion horror, where dead bodies of coronavirus patients were found lying in a ward next to those undergoing treatment, another horrifying video has surfaced from the KEM Hospital in the city, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Mumbai.

The disturbing video was shared by BJP MLA, Nitesh Rane, who also brought the petrifying Sion incident to light, triggering a massive row against the Maharashtra government.

In the latest video, at least three bodies wrapped in blue polythene were found lying next to patients undergoing treatment in the hospital's ward.

KEM hospital today at 7 am !

I think the @mybmc wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don't want to improve!

Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!!

Is there any hope ? pic.twitter.com/E1VsmAveou — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 11, 2020

"I think the BMC wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don't want to improve! Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!! Is there any hope?," the BJP leader tweeted.

There is no official remark from the KEM hospital management on the video as of now.

In a similar incident, a video from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai's Sion had triggered public outrage after which several BJP leaders, including former state CM Devendra Fadnavis, questioned the state government.

After the video was widely shared on social media, Mumbai Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora tweeted that he was "outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital".

"Why isn't the BMC following WHO prescribed protocols when disposing of Covid-19 corpses? Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai's administration needs to step up NOW," Deora said.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Pramod Ingle, dean of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion area, claimed that the reluctance of relatives to take possession of bodies led to this situation and "that is the reason why the bodies were kept there unattended".

The shocking incident also led to the removal of Pramod Ingle from his post. The Maharashtra government also transferred BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and IAS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed as the new BMC chief on the same day.

Also Read: Video Shows COVID-19 Infected Dead Bodies Lying Next To Patients In Mumbai Hospital, BMC Orders Probe