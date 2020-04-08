Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal's '5 Ts' To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has chalked out a '5 Ts' plan to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Addressing the media in a press conference on Tuesday, April 7, the Chief Minister said, "Our 5-point action plan includes five Ts -- testing, tracing, treatment, team-work, tracking and monitoring."

Delhi's 5 Ts to fight COVID-19:



Testing

Tracing

Treatment

Teamwork

Tracking & Monitoring



No stone will be left unturned to protect the people of Delhi#DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

Testing

After the Tablighi Jamaat congregation put the entire country at the risk of community transmission, CM Kejriwal stated that the state government will conduct 1,00,000 random tests to check people for COVID-19.

Over 500 people have been infected with the coronavirus pandemic in the state and Kejriwal administration has highlighted its decision to follow the countries that have successfully mitigated and contained the outbreak.

"If you don't test, you won't be able to find out which houses have been affected. It'll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea," he said.

1st T - Testing



We will aggressively test to identify, treat, trace, quarantine and seal, along the lines of South Korea#DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

Tracing

Efficient tracing is next on the priority list for the Kejriwal-led government. After a person is tested COVID-19 positive, his/her movements will be traced and the contacts will be asked to self-quarantine.

Delhi government has marked three new containment areas, taking the total to seven, where the number of coronavirus cases is comparatively more.

Apart from the Nizamuddin Markaz, four separate containment areas have been declared in Dilshad Garden in north-east Delhi. Two more zones are in a slum cluster in New Moti Bagh and the Tibetan colony in Majnu Ka Tila reported India Today.

"Tracing is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes," Delhi CM said.

"The government will have a special focus on these areas. ASHA workers will do the door-to-door surveillance in such areas to check if any resident is showing symptoms or not. Detailed travel history of the residents is also noted down," an official said.

2nd T - Tracing



As our testing is ramped up we will trace every single contact of positive cases through cellphone triangulation



We will keep 24 hour tabs on those in home quarantine to ensure they're following it. We aim to be a few steps ahead of the virus#DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

Treatment

CM Kejriwal explained the next 'T'. He said that the government is prepared to provide for a situation if even 30,000 people are tested positive for the virus.

"We will have 8,000 beds in hospitals, 12,000 hotel rooms and 10,000 rooms at banquet halls and guesthouses," the Chief Minister informed.

Currently, 2,950 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients.

He said that critical patients with pre-existing ailments like diabetes and cancer will be admitted to hospitals whereas others can be isolated at hotels and dharamshalas and guest houses, reported ANI.

Also, an extensive arrangement of 8000 beds will be made for serious patients.

3rd T - Treatment



As of today, against 525 patients, we have made 2,950 beds available only for COVID-19



However, we have made a very detailed plan for ramping up our capacities upto 30,000 patients, for which we will takeover hotels and banquet halls#DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

Team-Work

Emphasizing on the importance of fourth 'T', Kejriwal said all the governments need to coordinate and work together to fight the pandemic.

The process of the containment of the outbreak can be carried out effectively only when the administrations involved are working towards one common goal.

4th T - Teamwork



The nature of COVID-19 is such that no government or agency can defeat it in isolation



We cannot rest until all states in India are COVID-free for which all govts are working as one team. There is no alternative to teamwork.#DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

Tracking & Monitoring

"I am personally monitoring the situation and the preparations. I am sure if we are well prepared, we will be able to win this fight against Coronavirus," the CM explained the fifth and the last T which is 'tracking and monitoring'.

5th T - Tracking & Monitoring



I will personally track and monitor every single aspect involved in making this plan successful



As Chief Minister, I will be responsible for ensuring all variables fall into place and I will be accountable if they don't.#DelhiFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020





We have prepared a 5 point plan to make sure Delhi is ready to fight Corona. https://t.co/4sVLLV9QYO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

