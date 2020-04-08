News

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal's '5 Ts' To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

By :  Palak Agrawal  
Delhi   |   Published : 8 April 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Image Credits: Zee News

Over 500 people have been infected with the coronavirus pandemic in the state and Kejriwal administration has highlighted its decision to follow the countries that have successfully mitigated and contained the outbreak.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has chalked out a '5 Ts' plan to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Addressing the media in a press conference on Tuesday, April 7, the Chief Minister said, "Our 5-point action plan includes five Ts -- testing, tracing, treatment, team-work, tracking and monitoring."

Testing

After the Tablighi Jamaat congregation put the entire country at the risk of community transmission, CM Kejriwal stated that the state government will conduct 1,00,000 random tests to check people for COVID-19.

Over 500 people have been infected with the coronavirus pandemic in the state and Kejriwal administration has highlighted its decision to follow the countries that have successfully mitigated and contained the outbreak.

"If you don't test, you won't be able to find out which houses have been affected. It'll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea," he said.

Tracing

Efficient tracing is next on the priority list for the Kejriwal-led government. After a person is tested COVID-19 positive, his/her movements will be traced and the contacts will be asked to self-quarantine.

Delhi government has marked three new containment areas, taking the total to seven, where the number of coronavirus cases is comparatively more.

Apart from the Nizamuddin Markaz, four separate containment areas have been declared in Dilshad Garden in north-east Delhi. Two more zones are in a slum cluster in New Moti Bagh and the Tibetan colony in Majnu Ka Tila reported India Today.

"Tracing is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes," Delhi CM said.

"The government will have a special focus on these areas. ASHA workers will do the door-to-door surveillance in such areas to check if any resident is showing symptoms or not. Detailed travel history of the residents is also noted down," an official said.

Treatment

CM Kejriwal explained the next 'T'. He said that the government is prepared to provide for a situation if even 30,000 people are tested positive for the virus.

"We will have 8,000 beds in hospitals, 12,000 hotel rooms and 10,000 rooms at banquet halls and guesthouses," the Chief Minister informed.

Currently, 2,950 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients.

He said that critical patients with pre-existing ailments like diabetes and cancer will be admitted to hospitals whereas others can be isolated at hotels and dharamshalas and guest houses, reported ANI.

Also, an extensive arrangement of 8000 beds will be made for serious patients.

Team-Work

Emphasizing on the importance of fourth 'T', Kejriwal said all the governments need to coordinate and work together to fight the pandemic.

The process of the containment of the outbreak can be carried out effectively only when the administrations involved are working towards one common goal.

Tracking & Monitoring

"I am personally monitoring the situation and the preparations. I am sure if we are well prepared, we will be able to win this fight against Coronavirus," the CM explained the fifth and the last T which is 'tracking and monitoring'.


Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Muslim Residents Step In To Cremate Hindu Neighbour In Indore

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Uttarakhand: Two Jamaat Members Booked Under Attempt To Murder Charges For Hiding Travel History

NewsUttarakhand: Two Jamaat Members Booked Under Attempt To Murder Charges For Hiding Travel History

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NewsDelhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal's '5 Ts' To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

News'I Am Cursing You, You Will Get Coronavirus': Telangana CM KCR Tells Media

Accused Of Misquoting, Spreading Fake News By Noida DCP, News Agency ANI Issues Correction

NewsAccused Of Misquoting, Spreading Fake News By Noida DCP, News Agency ANI Issues Correction

Unemployment Rate In India Rises To 23.4%, Highest Since Sept 2016: CMIE Data

NewsUnemployment Rate In India Rises To 23.4%, Highest Since Sept 2016: CMIE Data

How Do You Fight A Pandemic? Ask City Of Bhilwara In Rajasthan

ExclusiveHow Do You Fight A Pandemic? Ask City Of Bhilwara In Rajasthan