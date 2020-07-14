News

Assam: At Least 51 Animals Dead, 100 Rescued As Floods Inundate Kaziranga National Park

Traffic movement on the National Highway-37 near Kaziranga has been suspended with 95 percent of the Kaziranga park's 430 sq km-area now submerged.

14 July 2020
Image Credit: Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve/Twitter

Assam's Kaziranga National Park was almost completely inundated on Tuesday, July 14, when 13 rivers and tributaries flowed above the danger mark.

With the flood worsening, at least 51 wild animals in the UNESCO World Heritage site and the largest home to the one-horned rhinoceros in India, were confirmed dead. At least 100 animals had been rescued, and many tigers and rhinos strayed into nearby villages.

Traffic movement on the National Highway-37 near Kaziranga has been suspended with 95 per cent of the Kaziranga park's 430 sq km-area now submerged.

While the total death count in this year's floods touched 50, at least six more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Monday, July 13.

Over 60,000 people had to be evacuated to 480 relief camps as 13 rivers in the state, including the Brahmaputra, flowed above the danger mark. The entire Brahmaputra valley region is underwater, which includes the Kaziranga National Park.

Over one lakh hectares of cropland has been lost, and about 763 villages are completely inundated.

With an estimated five lakh people affected, Barpeta is among the worst-hit districts.

Reportedly, roads and bridges were damaged, and several embankments were breached due to the rising floodwaters. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered repairs of breached embankments on a war footing. She has also asked all MLAs and MPs to get involved in rescue and relief operations, reported NDTV.

Massive rescue operations are being carried out in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

