17-year-old Kashmiri Boy Succumbs To Injuries After Being Assaulted By Coworkers In Jaipur

A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy died in hospital in Jaipur after he was allegedly beaten up by his colleagues while on his way to home on the night of February 5.

The victim, identified as Basit Khan from Kashmir's Kupwara district was involved in catering work and had allegedly got into an argument with his coworker. The conflict escalated leading to Basit being beaten up by his coworker. He had reportedly sustained injuries on his head and was admitted to Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur where he died later on Thursday night.

The police have filed a first information report in the case. Basit was reportedly the sole bread-winner for his family and is survived by four sisters and a younger brother.

According to an NDTV report Basit's friend, Saquib who is an eyewitness to the whole incident said, "Ten of us had gone to work at a wedding. After finishing our shift we had dinner and were about to leave. We went to the cab that brought us to the event but the door locked and the driver was sleeping."

"We knocked on the door, asking him to open... but then one of the others inside shouted not to knock on the door as he had a headache. Basit told him that he was also tired and wanted to sit inside," Saquib added. At this point, the attackers surrounded Basit and repeatedly hit him on his head.

After the attack, Basit sat down on the road and began crying and said his head was hurting, according to Saquib. When Basit was taken to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, the doctors there initially dismissed the injuries and conducted a CT scan only after Saquib insisted on it.

Following Basit's death, Saquib went to the police station to register an FIR.



"Yes, these children were involved in catering work. The boys are between the ages of 17-22 and fought among themselves. After finishing work when they were returning to their homes at 1:30 am an altercation took place inside an auto. The altercation was probably because of seating issues in the three-wheeler. Basit was hospitalised soon after that and underwent surgery. He later passed away at the hospital, " Station Head officer of Harmada Police Station told India Today.

"We have arrested one accused so far and others will also be arrested soon. However, we do not see any political angle here," the SHO added.

