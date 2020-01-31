Broadband Services To Be Restored In Kashmir Only After Creation Of Social Media Firewall

Broadband internet services across Kashmir, which remain suspended for almost six months, will only be restored after 'technical experts' from Noida and Bangalore successfully create a firewall to prevent any user attempt to reach the social networking sites.

Mobile internet services, which were suspended across J&K in August last year, were restored on the evening of January 25, 2020.

The government restored the broadband internet and 2G mobile internet services in Jammu, and also 2G internet services in Kashmir after imposing curbs on social networking sites.

The restoration of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir was followed by the Supreme Court directions on January 10 this year is in compliance of the order in Anuradha Bhasin Vs Union of India and others.

General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Nazir Ahmad Joo informed the Kashmir News Observer that the process for the restoration of broadband internet services in Kashmir has already begun.

"We have called a team of technical experts from Noida and Banglore who are working over creating a firewall to thwart any attempt by the consumers to reach to the social media applications," he said, adding that the broadband internet services will not be restored in Kashmir until the firewall is created and access to social media is restricted.

Meanwhile, the consumers who visited the BSNL exchange office in Srinagar told that the officials have pasted a poster on one of their walls that read that the process to restore the internet services has begun, and it will be done once the testing is completed.

