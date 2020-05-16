First COVID-19 Patient To Undergo Plasma Therapy In Karnataka Dies

The first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka to undergo plasma therapy died on Thursday, May 15, three days after he was administered the treatment.

According to reports, the 60-year-old was admitted to Bengaluru's Victoria hospital and died following a cardiac arrest.

The deceased was from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh and reportedly had co-morbidities (underlying medical conditions) like severe pneumonia, respiratory distress, hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

He was undergoing plasma therapy, the process in which antibodies of a cured COVID-19 patient is used for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

The guidelines regarding plasma therapy state that it can be given to patients pertaining to two categories: severe and critically ill.

According to Deccan Herald, the principal investigator of the clinical trial, Dr Vishal Rao, said that although the patient fit into the category of critically ill, it was absolutely wrong interpretation to say it was a failure of plasma therapy.

"We know that 86% of patients who are critically ill don't come out of the condition. Only 14% on ventilators make it. The trial wants to address this 14%. Globally, trials are being done on moderately ill or severe patients, not critically ill," he explained.

Dr Rao also asserted that the patient had underlying conditions and also informed that he had not taken medication for six months.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister also said that the case cannot be counted to judge the success of the therapy.

"He had severe pneumonia, respiratory issues, diabetes. He was on ventilator. He was critically ill and at the last stages, plasma therapy was attempted. We could not save him. This is a trial. The chances were slim in this case. When we use plasma therapy on a larger population, we would be able to make a direct relation," said the minister, reported News18.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka has crossed the 1,000 mark according to the state health department.

