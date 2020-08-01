Karnataka: Woman Mortgages Mangalsutra To Buy TV For Her Children's Classes On Doordarshan

A mother of four children Gadag district of Karnataka, was compelled to mortgage her mangalsutra to purchase a television set so that her children could study through the classes telecasted on Doordarshan.

Kasturi Chalavadi from Radder Naganur village of Gadag district, a mother of four, decided to keep her 12-gram gold mangalsutra mortgage to buy the television as her husband, Muttappa, is a daily wage worker, who hasn't been able to look for a job amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident was brought to the notice of tehsildar after which he sent village officials to look into the matter.

The money lender later realised the situation and decided to give the mangalsutra back to the woman and asked the family to return the money whenever they can.

Some locals and politicians in the village pooled in money for the family. Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed gave Rs 50,000 and state minister CC Patil pooled in Rs 20,000.

The woman later said, "Doordarshan shows lessons for kids. We didn't have a television. Our children used to go to others' house to watch television. When the teachers said they have to watch TV for classes, I realised their future was at stake. No one gave me a loan to buy a television. So I thought I'll mortgage my mangalsutra and buy a TV."

