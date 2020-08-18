News

Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka Govt To Invoke UAPA, Goonda Act, Aims To Regulate Social Media Posts

The Karnataka government will also hold a meeting with the chiefs of social media platforms and discuss ways to combat social media posts that can lead to unrest in the society.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   18 Aug 2020 4:19 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-18T10:12:49+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times Of India

The Karnataka government has planned to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with the Goonda Act in the Bengaluru violence case in which three people lost their lives and over 60 cops were injured last week after violent clashes broke out over a social media post.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been tasked with invoking the Goonda Act wherever necessary and also the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused.

The state government has also decided to appoint a claim commissioner to assess and recover damages caused by during the violence in DJ Halli area last week.

Congress MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was vandalised and set on fire after his relative shared the contentious post on social media, said that he will inform the police "of whom he thinks are responsible" for the damage caused.

"We also have our own sources to find out who burnt his house. Our investigation has no political overtones," Home Minister Bommai said on August 17.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government will also hold a meeting with the chiefs of social media platforms and discuss ways to combat social media posts that can lead to unrest in the society.

"We are looking at the present law, will have discussion with tech chiefs of social media. We wish to have some regulation and filters. We will explore the present law and see if we can strengthen it further," the minister added.

So far at least five cases have been registered in Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli and 264 people have been arrested in connection with rioting.

