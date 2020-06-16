News

Karnataka: Villagers Pelt Stones at Ambulance Escorting 15 COVID-19 Patients To Hospital For Treatment In Kalaburagi

The police later intervened and were able to convince the villagers and bring all 15 patients to the hospital.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Karnataka   |   16 Jun 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Villages in a Karnataka village pelted stones at an ambulance and a vehicle of the health department on June 15 which had arrived to escort 15 people, who had contracted coronavirus, to the hospital.

The incident took place in Marmanchi Tanda in Kamalapur Taluka in Karnataka after 15 people from the village tested positive for coronavirus. After the results of the 15 suspected for COVID-19 came positive, a medical team was sent to the concerned village to ferry the patients to a hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, the medical team had an argument with the villagers which escalated and the villagers started pelting stones at the ambulance and a vehicle of the health department.

On receiving information about the incident Karnataka Police rushed more security forces to the village, Lada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalaburagi told the media. He himself visited the village and spoke to a couple of leaders there.

The police were able to convince the villagers and bring all the patients to the hospital. However, a case was registered against the offenders in Kamalapur police station.

According to the state health department, as many as 213 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on June 15, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,213. Two fresh fatalities were also reported taking the virus-related death toll in the state to 88.

Also Read: Moradabad: 5 Accused In Stone Pelting Incident Test Positive For COVID-19, 73 Police Personnel Quarantined


