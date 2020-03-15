News

Karnataka Govt Creates Telegram Group To Dispel Myths Around Coronavirus

Navya Singh
Published : 15 March 2020
As of now, six people have tested positive for the virus in Karnataka, which includes five from Bengaluru and the first recorded death from Kalaburagi district.

To tackle misinformation and misleading claims, the Karnataka government has come up with an informal group on Telegram, which is an instant messaging platform, to reply to all public queries about the novel coronavirus.

"Do you have a question to ask the govt depts about Covid-19 and don't know whom to ask or 104 is busy? Please join this informal Telegram group: We will try to get answers for you. Experts on 'Covid19' are also invited to join," Secretary of the Karnataka Labour Department tweeted.

Nearly 1500 people are a part of the group as of now and are communicating with the officials of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department for details about the coronavirus. The department is working efficiently towards dispelling myths and rumours about the virus.

The doubts and queries that were raised on the group ranged from seeking details about the process to self-report, the labs where the testing is taking place and about the steps taken by the government to track contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus. The officials are spreading information on how to maintain hygiene and prevent the virus.

On Friday, health officials in Karnataka published information about the places visited by the six people who have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

In Bengaluru, the patients visited a mall, a theatre, local shops and their offices.

"Public is requested to call 104 helplines and inform the department on their presence at the place and time mentioned. This will help us in better contact tracing and further transmission of a novel coronavirus in the community," the state government said in a statement.

Also Read: Fact-Check: No, Bengaluru-Based Google Techie's Wife Who Tested Positive Did Not Flee To Agra

