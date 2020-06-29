82-Yr-Old Shepherd From Karnataka Shows How To Be A "Water Warrior", Gets Applauded By PM Modi

An 82-year-old shepherd from Dasanadoddi village in Karnataka's Mandya found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme which was aired on Sunday, June 29.

In the programme's June edition, the Prime Minister asked the listeners to divert attention and efforts towards water conservation, to focus on saving water. Discussing this year's monsoon season, he said, "A little effort by us will help our nature and environment significantly."

He narrated the story of Kame Gowda, an octogenarian shepherd who has dug 16 ponds in his village in the past few decades. To solve the village's problem of water scarcity he has dug the ponds to collect rainwater, with his own savings, converting the barren hillock into a bed of lakes.



PM Modi applauded his efforts and referred to him as one of the "water warriors" in the country.

"Mr. Kame Gowda, aged 80 to 85 years, takes out his animals for grazing, but at the same time he has taken it upon himself to build new ponds in his area. He wants to overcome the problem of water scarcity in his area and is engaged in work on constructing small ponds. Today, the entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds," the Prime Minister said.

The man with extraordinary personality is said to have started constructing such water-storing ponds around 40 years ago. He would take his cattle animals to the hills for grazing and noticed that no wild animals were found on the hill due to lack of water bodies. So while his sheep grazed, he reportedly started digging the land.

"The Prime Minister is using all his knowledge to save people from COVID-19 and he remembered me. It is the greatest joy of my life," said the shepherd.

