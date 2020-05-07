News

After Receiving Flak, Karnataka Govt To Resume Train Services For Stranded Migrant Workers

The opposition had also hit out at the BJP government, accusing them of practicing "bonded labour" and "violating fundamental rights".

Navya Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
7 May 2020
Editor : Prateek Gautam
Image Credit: The Economic Times, The News Minute

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to resume train services to ferry migrant labourers to their home states after receiving flak over suspending the trains to other states amid the lockdown.

The government has written to several states seeking their consent to operate trains from May 8 to May 15 for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others.

Earlier, migrants were requested to refrain from going home and to resume construction work in Karnataka after state CM held a meeting with prominent builders of the state. The industry leaders had urged the CM to convince the workers to stay back, or the state would face a massive shortage in labour force.

Following the meeting, CM said that the coronavirus situation in the state is in control and business, construction and industrial activities need to restart. The CM also assured that all workers will be provided with proper living and working conditions.

Following the CM's order, several stranded migrant workers were shaken and decided to go their home states on foot.

The opposition said that the decision to go home or stay back in the state should be made by the workers and not the government.

"Even after the sunset and as rains poured down, they were determined to walk home as they told me how disconnected they felt from their families with no salary and food," said Byatarayanapura MLA, Krishna Byre Gowda.

Gowda also said that the opposition supported the government's attempts to revive the economy. "However, holding them (migrant workers) hostage by cancelling their right to chose work or health is highly condemnable and inhumane," he added.

Also Read: Karnataka Cancels Trains for Migrant Workers After CM Yediyurappa Meets Builders Lobby

