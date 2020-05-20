COVID-19: Karnataka Reports 151 New Cases, Surpasses Highest Single-Day Spike Reported Earlier

Karnataka reported 151 news coronavirus cases as per the updates of 8:00 AM on May 20, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state has surpassed its own record of the highest single-day spike that was reported earlier on Monday, with 99 new cases, which was considered as a substantial hike for the third consecutive day.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 1,397, with 544 recoveries and death toll at 40.

According to the Mint report, Bengaluru has reported the highest number of cases out of all the districts, with 101 confirmed infections, after analysing the district-wise breakup available for 408 of the total 1,397 cases reported.

Mysore has the second highest number of cases, followed by Vijayapur, Belagavi and Kalaburgi.

Talking about the age-wise distribution of infection rate in the state, majority of them fall under the age bracket of 20-29 with more than 340 confirmed cases, which accounts for 24.7% of the total patients tested positive in the State.

The mortality rate is the highest among people above 60, followed by the 50-59 age bracket and the 40-49 group. 0 to 5 years age group recorded the least number of cases.

C. Nagaraja, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) said that the infection rate among children below five years was the lowest, because of the strong immunity they possess.

