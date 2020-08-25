Karnataka: Pigs Roam Inside COVID Hospital In Raichur, Notice Issued To Authorities

A herd of pigs were seen roaming in a dedicated COVID ward of a hospital in Karnataka's Raichur district.

After receiving complaints, officials filed a case against the owner of these animals and the pigs themselves were subsequently caught by municipal authorities.

"We have received the complaints on the issue. The officials have been asked to take the required action. A complaint has also been filed against the owners of the pigs," the Raichur District Health Officer as quoted by Times Now.

A show-cause notice was also issued to the hospital by the district health minister for such a poor state and the matter has been discussed by the special officer of the hospitals for such negligence. The pigs have now been moved out of the hospital.

The video was shot by a relative of a COVID patient and went viral on social media. Netizens criticised the incident and questioned the pathetic condition of health infrastructure in the state.

Status of a #COVID hospital in #Raichur dist of #Karnataka.

Medical waste, pigs roaming around. Hospital premises not cleaned. pic.twitter.com/OhWqcA94Kn — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) August 23, 2020

This is the second such incident reported from Karnataka, after one in the month of July from a COVID Hospital in Kalaburagi. Hospital staff did not seem to be bothered by a herd of pigs roaming in the premises and continued their work, highlighting the complete negligence on hygiene by the hospital management.



