Karnataka To Open All Religious Places After May 31

Karnataka is all set to permit religious places to open in the state after May 31. Temples, mosques, churches and other religious institutions have been shut for the last two months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31," Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, State minister for Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments on Tuesday said that temples in the state will be re-opened for public from June 1.



"We have had discussions with the chief minister regarding Muzrai department, during which it was decided to open temples from June 1," the minister said.

It is further revealed that required arrangements will be made by May 31 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued for the reopening of religious services. According to the minister, online bookings for 51 temples will begin from Wednesday.

Poojary, however, said that even as temples will be opened to offer prayers and daily rituals, temple events and congregations will not be permitted.

Most restrictions in lockdown 4.0 have been relaxed with public transport, shops and the movement of people permitted across the country.

