Karnataka: BJP MLA Violates Lockdown, Celebrates Birthday With Hundreds Of Supporters

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 12 April 2020 4:19 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-12T12:05:30+05:30
Image Credit: Drunk Journalist/Twitter

Celebrating his birthday, he cut a cake and distributed it among hundreds of people, including children, in a tightly packed pandal erected for the event in Gubbi taluk.

Violating the nationwide lockdown, a BJP MLA from Karnataka celebrated his birthday with hundreds of his supporters on Friday, April 10. M Jayaram is an MLA from Turuvekere in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

Celebrating his birthday, he cut a cake and distributed it among hundreds of people, including children, in a tightly packed pandal erected for the event in Gubbi taluk, NDTV reported. The MLA can be seen wearing gloves inside the pandal. The guests were also served biryani.

Last month, after banning all social gatherings in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa himself attended the marriage ceremony of a BJP leader at Belagavi.

In another incident, defying the social distancing norms, hundreds of Congress workers gathered to honour the newly-appointed state party President DK Shivakumar.

To contain the spread of the virus, the state's BJP government is in favour of extending the three-day lockdown.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 10 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Karnataka, bringing the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 207.

Also Read: COVID-19 Outbreak India: Cases Double In Three Days, 25% linked to Delhi Mosque

