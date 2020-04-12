Karnataka: BJP MLA Violates Lockdown, Celebrates Birthday With Hundreds Of Supporters

Violating the nationwide lockdown, a BJP MLA from Karnataka celebrated his birthday with hundreds of his supporters on Friday, April 10. M Jayaram is an MLA from Turuvekere in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

Celebrating his birthday, he cut a cake and distributed it among hundreds of people, including children, in a tightly packed pandal erected for the event in Gubbi taluk, NDTV reported. The MLA can be seen wearing gloves inside the pandal. The guests were also served biryani.

Karnataka: BJP MLA from Turuvekere M Jayaram today celebrated his birthday with villagers in Gubbi taluk, Tumkur, during lockdown for prevention of COVID19 transmission. pic.twitter.com/nNSpPLTBmU — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Last month, after banning all social gatherings in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa himself attended the marriage ceremony of a BJP leader at Belagavi.



In another incident, defying the social distancing norms, hundreds of Congress workers gathered to honour the newly-appointed state party President DK Shivakumar.

To contain the spread of the virus, the state's BJP government is in favour of extending the three-day lockdown.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 10 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Karnataka, bringing the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 207.

