[Video] Injured Langur Sits Outside Karnataka Hospital, Staff Takes It In For Treatment

The staff took the animal inside the hospital, cleaned its wounds and applied medicines to the injuries.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   10 Jun 2020 11:52 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: India Today

Patil Hospital in Dandeli, Karnataka, was in for a surprise when they were visited by an unexpected patient - an injured langur.

In a video that is viral on social media, the injured langur can be seen patiently sitting at the entrance of the hospital. Medical staff from the hospital soon came to its rescue and provided him with treatment.

The staff took the animal inside the hospital, cleaned its wounds and applied medicines to the injuries.

The 1.43-second clip was shared on Facebook by an account called Lets Go Dandeli, with the caption: "An injured monkey came to Patil Hospital for medical treatment. Can't believe that even animals of Dandeli are so smart."

In the comments section of the video, people poured in appreciation for the hospital's medical staff for going beyond duty.

"God bless those people who helped this poor animal," a comment reads. "Big salute to the medical staff. Thank you so much for helping poor animals," reads another.

