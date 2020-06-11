Video| Karnataka Health Minister Appears In Public Without Mask, Violates COVID-19 Safety Norms Again

Flouting safety norms amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a video tweeted by Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu shows him standing in public without a mask on, for the second time.

The clip shows him talking to a local shop owner without any mask or maintaining social distancing, after completing a tour in the district.

Sriramulu's action has drawn massive flak, with netizens slamming the health minister for not following what he preaches. This, however, isn't the first time that the state health minister has violated the safety guidelines.

On June 2, the minister had violated physical distancing rules when he attended a grand procession in Chitradurga, where he was surrounded and garlanded by hundreds of supporters.

While people swarmed in to welcome the minister with a massive apple garland, flowers were showered on him. He was on a bullock cart.

Karnataka's Health Minister B Sriramulu held a massive procession today



This is the man who is supposed to be leading the fight against COVID in the state. Where is social distancing? @narendramodi One rule for citizens, another for BJP leaders?pic.twitter.com/mmtpxPiJxo — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) June 2, 2020

The minister wasn't wearing a mask himself, however, he had told the crowd, "I request all of you to follow social distancing, we have passed guidelines and people should wear masks and use sanitisers."



Also Read: Raped, Confined & Beaten, Two Adivasi Women Go Hiding In Forest For A Month In Karnataka