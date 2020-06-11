News

Video| Karnataka Health Minister Appears In Public Without Mask, Violates COVID-19 Safety Norms Again

On a previous occasion, the minister had violated physical distancing rules when he attended a grand procession in Chitradurga, where he was surrounded and garlanded by hundreds of supporters.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   11 Jun 2020 11:08 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Video| Karnataka Health Minister Appears In Public Without Mask, Violates COVID-19 Safety Norms Again

Image Credit: B Sriramulu/Twitter

Flouting safety norms amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a video tweeted by Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu shows him standing in public without a mask on, for the second time.

The clip shows him talking to a local shop owner without any mask or maintaining social distancing, after completing a tour in the district.

Sriramulu's action has drawn massive flak, with netizens slamming the health minister for not following what he preaches. This, however, isn't the first time that the state health minister has violated the safety guidelines.

On June 2, the minister had violated physical distancing rules when he attended a grand procession in Chitradurga, where he was surrounded and garlanded by hundreds of supporters.

While people swarmed in to welcome the minister with a massive apple garland, flowers were showered on him. He was on a bullock cart.

The minister wasn't wearing a mask himself, however, he had told the crowd, "I request all of you to follow social distancing, we have passed guidelines and people should wear masks and use sanitisers."

Also Read: Raped, Confined & Beaten, Two Adivasi Women Go Hiding In Forest For A Month In Karnataka

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian