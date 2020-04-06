News

Karnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Distributes Free Milk to Poor Until Lockdown

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 6 April 2020 5:12 AM GMT
Karnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Distributes Free Milk to Poor Until Lockdown

Image Credits: Kannada Prabha

The decision comes after a video clip of a dairy farmer throwing away thousands of litres of milk into river canals made rounds on social media.

The Karnataka government will supply about seven lakh litres of milk to the poor free of cost amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"We have decided to supply milk free of cost to the poor till April 14. The district administrations have been entrusted with making arrangements for it," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said at a press briefing on Wednesday, April 2, after chairing a meeting of a group of ministers.

Logistics of the dairy products has been a cause of worry for the dairy farmers since the lockdown began on March 25. According to the media reports, the move comes after a video clip of a dairy farmer throwing away thousands of litres of milk into river canals made rounds on social media.

The Chief Minister visited slums in Ashwath Nagar and handed milk packets to the dwellers, reported Deccan Herald. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials during his visit.

CM Yeddyurappa also said that 69 lakh litres produced in the state, 42 lakh litres were going unsold. The state government had on Wednesday taken a slew of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and vegetables.

Also Read: Nashik Police Arrests Alleged BJP Functionary For 'Indecent' Reply On Journalist's Tweet

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Karnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Distributes Free Milk to Poor Until Lockdown

NewsKarnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Distributes Free Milk to Poor Until Lockdown

Nashik Police Arrests Alleged BJP Functionary For

NewsNashik Police Arrests Alleged BJP Functionary For 'Indecent' Reply On Journalist's Tweet

Kentucky Student Creates Face Masks For Differently Abled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Get InspiredKentucky Student Creates Face Masks For Differently Abled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fact-Check: Old Video Claiming Fruit Vendor Spitting To Spread Coronavirus Goes Viral

Fact CheckFact-Check: Old Video Claiming Fruit Vendor Spitting To Spread Coronavirus Goes Viral

Delhi Riots: Jamia

NewsDelhi Riots: Jamia's Research Scholar Arrested, Police Accused Of Acting Against Innocent

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Warns Against Spreading Fake News, Communal Hatred Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NewsMaha CM Uddhav Thackeray Warns Against Spreading Fake News, Communal Hatred Amid COVID-19 Outbreak