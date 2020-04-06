Karnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Distributes Free Milk to Poor Until Lockdown

The Karnataka government will supply about seven lakh litres of milk to the poor free of cost amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"We have decided to supply milk free of cost to the poor till April 14. The district administrations have been entrusted with making arrangements for it," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said at a press briefing on Wednesday, April 2, after chairing a meeting of a group of ministers.

Karnataka is distributing 7 lakh lites of milk every day to the poor: https://t.co/DB3HXD2YXc https://t.co/DFOPCWX3WP — Mathang Seshagiri (@mathangcito) April 2, 2020

Logistics of the dairy products has been a cause of worry for the dairy farmers since the lockdown began on March 25. According to the media reports, the move comes after a video clip of a dairy farmer throwing away thousands of litres of milk into river canals made rounds on social media.

Over 1500 litres of milk thrown in chikkodi in North karnataka as it couldn't be distributed.



Diaries which were buying at Rs 32 per litre now saying will pay only Rs 15. @deepab18 reports.



Will the Karnataka Govt intervene to protect its farmers?#Corona #21daysLockdownIndia pic.twitter.com/uId3a88sQt — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 31, 2020

The Chief Minister visited slums in Ashwath Nagar and handed milk packets to the dwellers, reported Deccan Herald. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials during his visit.

CM Yeddyurappa also said that 69 lakh litres produced in the state, 42 lakh litres were going unsold. The state government had on Wednesday taken a slew of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and vegetables.

