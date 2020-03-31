News

Karnataka Govt Asks Those In Home Quarantine In The State To Send Selfie Every Hour

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 31 March 2020 4:38 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-31T10:19:38+05:30
Karnataka Govt Asks Those In Home Quarantine In The State To Send Selfie Every Hour

Image Credit: Dr Sudhakar k Chikkaballapur/Facebook

The selfie will have GPS coordinates and the government will be able to keep a track of the sender's location.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, March 31, told those who are in home quarantine in the state to click a selfie and send it to a government mobile application every hour.

The BJP leader mentioned in a release that the selfie will have GPS coordinates and the government will be able to keep a track of the sender's location.

He said that anyone failing to send selfies every one hour (except between 10 pm to 7 am), or if they send wrong photos, would be shifted to government-created mass quarantine facilities, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the 21-day lockdown will end depending on how strictly people follow it.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar had earlier said that private educational institutions will face legal action if they fail to postpone the admission process and collection of fees for the next academic year in the wake of the curfew.

COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 88, including three deaths and six discharges on Monday.

Among the 88 positive cases, 41 were reported from Bengaluru, 12 from Mysore, eight from Chikkaballapura, seven from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai, Davangere and Udupi, two from Tumakuru, and one each from Kodagu and Dharwad.

Also Read: "Time For Religious Trusts To Donate 80% Of Money": Class 10 Student Writes To PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: Can Dead Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Transmit Novel Coronavirus?

Fact CheckFact Check: Can Dead Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Transmit Novel Coronavirus?

Coronavirus Lockdown: Four Gujarat Migrant Workers Killed In Road Accident In Maharashtra

NewsCoronavirus Lockdown: Four Gujarat Migrant Workers Killed In Road Accident In Maharashtra

Six Who Attended Mosque Congregation in Delhi Die In Telangana Due To Coronavirus

NewsSix Who Attended Mosque Congregation in Delhi Die In Telangana Due To Coronavirus

Karnataka Govt Asks Those In Home Quarantine In The State To Send Selfie Every Hour

NewsKarnataka Govt Asks Those In Home Quarantine In The State To Send Selfie Every Hour

Kerala Police Deploy Drones To Keep Check On Those Violating Coronavirus Lockdown

NewsKerala Police Deploy Drones To Keep Check On Those Violating Coronavirus Lockdown

Unregulated And Ideologically Influenced AI Poses A Serious Threat To Democracy

AwarenessUnregulated And Ideologically Influenced AI Poses A Serious Threat To Democracy