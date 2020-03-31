Karnataka Govt Asks Those In Home Quarantine In The State To Send Selfie Every Hour

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, March 31, told those who are in home quarantine in the state to click a selfie and send it to a government mobile application every hour.

The BJP leader mentioned in a release that the selfie will have GPS coordinates and the government will be able to keep a track of the sender's location.

He said that anyone failing to send selfies every one hour (except between 10 pm to 7 am), or if they send wrong photos, would be shifted to government-created mass quarantine facilities, reported India Today.



Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the 21-day lockdown will end depending on how strictly people follow it.



Education Minister Suresh Kumar had earlier said that private educational institutions will face legal action if they fail to postpone the admission process and collection of fees for the next academic year in the wake of the curfew.

COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 88, including three deaths and six discharges on Monday.

Among the 88 positive cases, 41 were reported from Bengaluru, 12 from Mysore, eight from Chikkaballapura, seven from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai, Davangere and Udupi, two from Tumakuru, and one each from Kodagu and Dharwad.

