Karnataka: Govt To Have State Health Register For Citizens To Monitor COVID-19 Spread

The Karnataka state government on Wednesday announced that it will soon launch a state health registry of all the residents to monitor the spread of novel coronavirus, as the state prepares for lockdown relaxations in the coming days.

The State Health Register is believed to be the first of its kind initiative in the country, a robust and standardized health repository of all the citizens, Karnataka's Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar said. The project will be first implemented in Chikkaballapur district on an experimental basis, he informed.

The project will maintain a health database that will help the state government to amend safety measures according to different conditions that might prevail in the coming weeks, as and when the lockdown is lifted.

Stating that the government's vision is to provide world class health care to all citizens, for which accurate data is needed, Sudhakar said the health register is a futuristic project which has been taken up in the interest of the people, reported The Economic Times. The project includes a 50% partnership of private hospitals.

The state government also informed that a door-to-door survey of households has almost been completed. Out of an estimated 11.68 million households in Karnataka, 67.16%, or 11.33 million households were surveyed since the beginning of May.

The project is a part of government's efforts towards curbing the spread of and possibly decreasing the number of coronavirus cases in the state that has been exponentially increasing over the last seven days. Bengaluru is among top ten cities in the country with maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Also Read: Mumbai: COVID-19 Patients Forced To Share Beds, Oxygen Cylinders Inside Sion Hospital's Overcrowded Emergency Ward