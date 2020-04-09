COVID-19 Hospitals, Fever Clinics, Sealed Roads: Here Is How Karnataka Is Combating The Outbreak

Karnataka has been one of the few proactively engaging in dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, much before it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On Friday, April 9, Karnataka reported its fifth COVID-19 death. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 181 as of now.

According to a Deccan Herald report, Karnataka became the first state in the country to notify the regulations to contain and mitigate the outbreak, implementing unprecedented measures to combat the pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 7, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reiterated that the road to recovery from the pandemic is difficult but his government's prudent and effective steps helped tackle the spread of the coronavirus and keep the risk of community transmission at bay, reported the Times of India.

Details of the COVID-19 containment measures included declaring lockdown in the nascent stage and identifying dedicated hospitals to treat the infected patients. Also, the COVID-19 war room and fever clinics aided in preventing the transmission.

The state has received central clearance notifying the order for exclusive COVID-19 hospitals. 740 ICU bed ventilators have been reserved for new patients in 234 government and 506 private hospitals.

Also, the state has placed an order for 324 ventilators and has set up 17 dedicated hospitals to fight coronavirus.

Chief Minister also informed that they have 53,040 PPE kits and have placed an order for 10,05,000 more.

2,39,483 N-95 masks are available with the state, however, an additional order of 18,33,040 has been placed. Also, 6,93,414 triple-layer masks are currently available and have placed an order for 54,00,000

The government also intends to but 50200 litres of sanitiser liquid.

CM Yeddyurappa has also clarified that there will not be any opening of the liquor shops till the lockdown continues.

