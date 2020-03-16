Karnataka CM Attends Wedding Despite Ban On Mass Gatherings Due To COVID-19

Despite issuing an order banning mass gatherings, including marriages, with more than 100 people, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday, March 15, attended a wedding in Belagavi which had over 2,000 guests.

The CM attended the wedding of Karnataka MLC (Member of Legislative Council) Mahantesh Kavatgimath's daughter. The wedding was also attended by home minister Basavaraj Bommai, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister Suresh Angadi, MLCs N Ravi Kumar and Lahor Singh Sisoriya and other noted dignitaries.

While the CM's visit to the marriage along with other official functions on March 15 and 16 had initially been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, his programmes were rescheduled and he attended the wedding.

According to The New Indian Express, no special preventive measures were taken during the ceremony to prevent the spread of the virus, other than asking the guests to wash their hands with facilitated sanitizer. None of the guests had worn masks either.

Only days before, the Karnataka CM had issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, marriage events, and birthday parties across the state. The state has also closed malls, theatres, schools, and colleges, and has advised offices to let their employees work from home.

Karnataka has reported six cases of the virus, including one death.