Karnataka CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Ambulance Driver Who Died On Duty

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   4 Jun 2020 1:13 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
The Karnataka government on Tuesday, June 2, announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of Umesh Hadagali, an ambulance driver who died due to a heart attack on duty on May 27 in Konnur in Gadag district.

The compensation amount from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund will be transferred to the account of the deceased's wife, Jyoti, S Selvakumar, secretary to the chief minister said.

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured Umesh's family of all the required help and support from the government, The Times Of India reported.

Umesh, 38, was working as ambulance driver for about two months and succumbed to a cardiac arrest while he was on duty on May 27. Jyoti had to sell her mangalsutra to arrange money to conduct her husband's last rites.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Jyoti was seen seeking help for her two children, aged 12 and 7 years , which caught the CM's attention, following which he announced a compensation.

