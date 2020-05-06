Karnataka Cancels Trains for Migrant Workers After CM Yediyurappa Meets Builders Lobby

The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, May 5, cancelled all the special trains which were to ferry migrant workers to their home states.

N Manjunath Prasad, the Principal Secretary and nodal officer for state's inter-state travel has written a letter to the Indian Railways withdrawing their request to arrange for train services from Wednesday.

According to the reports, the decision was taken following a meeting between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and prominent builders of the state.



The News Minute reported that the Chief Minister had, earlier on Tuesday, met with leaders of the real estate industry and persuaded them to start construction activities. He also asked the builders to ensure proper living and working conditions for the labourers.

The industry leaders had asked the CM Yediyurappa to convince the workers to stay back, or the state would face a shortage in the labour force.

"Directions were given to the ministers to convince the labourers to refrain from returning to their home states," tweeted CM Yediyurappa.

Highlights of the Meeting of Chief Minister with Builders



1. A meeting was held with Builders to discuss issues related to migrant labourers.



2. The COVID19 situation in the State is in control in comparison to other States. 1/4 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 5, 2020

He said that the coronavirus situation in the state is in control in comparison to other states, and business, construction and industrial activities need to resume.



During this period, a mass exodus of workers could be a concern.

He explained that there needs to be a check on the unnecessary travel of the migrant workers.

2/4

Barring the red zones, business, construction work and industrial activities have to be resumed. In this context, it was explained that unnecessary travel of the migrant workers has to be controlled. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 5, 2020





3/4

3. The builders said that the labourers were given all essential facilities and construction activities have already started.



4. Directions were given to the ministers to convince the labourers to refrain from returning to their home states. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 5, 2020





4/4

The labourers should not heed to the rumours and avoid unnecessary travel.



5. Issues relating to the weavers were also discussed today.



6. Relief measures would be undertaken after discussing with the officers of Finance Department.#KarnatakaFightsCorona@BSYBJP — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 5, 2020

The builders are providing all essential facilities to labourers and relief measures will be taken after a meeting with the finance department, he added.



Karnataka had earlier arranged to run two special trains a day for five days to help stranded migrant workers reach their home state amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

