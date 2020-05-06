News

Karnataka Cancels Trains for Migrant Workers After CM Yediyurappa Meets Builders Lobby

The Chief Minister on Tuesday met with leaders of the real estate industry to kickstart construction and industrial activities.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   6 May 2020 9:10 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-06T14:45:10+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Nandan M
Karnataka Cancels Trains for Migrant Workers After CM Yediyurappa Meets Builders Lobby

Image Credits: Twitter/ Chaitanya Bharat, Facebook/Nairutya News

The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, May 5, cancelled all the special trains which were to ferry migrant workers to their home states.

N Manjunath Prasad, the Principal Secretary and nodal officer for state's inter-state travel has written a letter to the Indian Railways withdrawing their request to arrange for train services from Wednesday.

According to the reports, the decision was taken following a meeting between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and prominent builders of the state.

The News Minute reported that the Chief Minister had, earlier on Tuesday, met with leaders of the real estate industry and persuaded them to start construction activities. He also asked the builders to ensure proper living and working conditions for the labourers.

The industry leaders had asked the CM Yediyurappa to convince the workers to stay back, or the state would face a shortage in the labour force.

"Directions were given to the ministers to convince the labourers to refrain from returning to their home states," tweeted CM Yediyurappa.

He said that the coronavirus situation in the state is in control in comparison to other states, and business, construction and industrial activities need to resume.

During this period, a mass exodus of workers could be a concern.

He explained that there needs to be a check on the unnecessary travel of the migrant workers.



The builders are providing all essential facilities to labourers and relief measures will be taken after a meeting with the finance department, he added.

Karnataka had earlier arranged to run two special trains a day for five days to help stranded migrant workers reach their home state amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

