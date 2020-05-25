"I Am Pharma Minister, Hence Exempted From Institutional Quarantine": Karnataka BJP MLA After Landing In Bengaluru

Union Minister and Karnataka BJP MP, Sadananda Gowda flew down to Bengaluru from Delhi as domestic passenger flights resumed for the first time since the lockdown was first imposed in March.

The MLA, on reaching the airport skipped the institutional quarantine and left in his official car. When asked about the Karnataka government rules of quarantining those arriving from other states, Gowda told India Today that he is the "pharma minister and is exempted from the quarantine rules".

As per the state's standard operating procedure for passengers arriving from various states, any returnee from "high prevalence states (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh)" are to mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine for seven days at their own expense.

A seven-day home quarantine will then follow this if their tests show negative results.

Praveen Sood, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) had said, "Incoming domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7-day institutional quarantine, followed by home quarantine."

The state quarantining rules do not mention any exceptions for ministers.

