Bengaluru: Unable To Get Ambulance, COVID-19 Positive Man Walks 4 Km To CM's Residence

In a shocking incident, a bus driver in Bengaluru, who had tested positive for COVID-19, walked 4 km to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence, along with his family, after he failed to get an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

The incident took place on July 17 after Shankar, who works at a city medical college, received his test results for COVID-19.

"Failing to find an ambulance to take me to the hospital, I took my wife and children in an autorickshaw to the Basavanagudi police station for help. My five-year-old son has also been running a fever. But they asked me to go away and get admitted to a hospital. It was then that I took another auto from the police station to the chief minister's house," Shankar said.

"After some distance, however, the driver of the second autorickshaw asked us to get down. We walked the rest of the distance, about 4 km, to the chief minister's house on foot because we had no other option," he added.

Shankar had told officials at the CMO that he lives in a 12×12 feet room along with his wife, son and a 10-month-old daughter. He claimed, that there was no way he could have isolated himself.

The guards outside the CM's residence alerted the CMO officials who later organised an ambulance to take Shankar to the K.C. General Hospital in the city.



