Karnataka Amends Factories Act, Allows Factories To Extend Working Time To 10 Hours A Day For Next Three Months

The Karnataka government on Friday, May 22, issued a notification that allowed factories to extend working hours up to 10 hours a day and 60 hours a week for three months, till August 21, 2020.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 5 of Factories Act, 1948 (Act No.63 of 1948), the Government of Karnataka is pleased to order that all the factories registered under Factories Act, 1948 shall be exempted from the provisions of Section 51 (weekly hours) and Section 54 (daily hours), and with effect from 22-05-2020 to 21-8-2020," the notification read.

"No adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than ten (10) hours in any day and sixty (60) hours in any week," the notification added.

The notification allows factories covered under The Factories Act, 1948 to extend the working hours from the current eight hours to 10 hours in a day.

It has, however, put conditions that no adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than 10 hours in any day and sixty hours in any week.

The order also said that overtime wages shall continue to be applicable without change.

The move to extend working hours has come at a time when the Yediyurappa-led BJP government has been facing backlash regarding its decision to halt trains for the migrant workers. Reportedly, the decision was taken following the construction lobby's recommendation

The state took a 'U' turn on its decision and later allowed the trains to ferry the migrants to their native states. Additionally, it also announced paying for the cost of the migrants travelling on Shramik special trains up to May 31.

