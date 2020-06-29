Terrorists Attack Pakistan Stock Exchange In Karachi; 10 Killed Including Four Gunmen

Four heavily-armed terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing a police sub-inspector and four security guards, Times Now reported.

In the exchange of fire, all the four terrorists were shot down.

"Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car," Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said.

The unidentified terrorists launched a grenade attack at the entrance and stormed into the building after opening firing indiscriminately. The terrorists were spotted wearing flak jackets.

The Pakistan Police said that five people received injuries in the attack in the country's financial centre. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to Pakistan media sources, the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the horrific attack on their Instagram account.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone," Abid Ali Habib, the Pakistan Stock Exchange director said.

Condemning the incident, Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail tweeted: "Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs".

As soon as the firing began, people present in the stock exchange building rushed inside their offices.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange building is located in the heart of Karachi's financial district. The area also houses the Pakistan State Bank and the headquarters of various national and international financial institutions.

