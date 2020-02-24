'Remove Anti-CAA Protesters Within Three Days Or Else...': Kapil Mishra's Ultimatum To Delhi Police

Leading a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) protest at in Delhi's Maujpur area near Jaffrabad, on Sunday, February 23, BJP leader Kapil Mishra gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police and said that after the ultimatum, he would not listen to the police.



"We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the Jafrrabad and Chandbagh road cleared. After this, do not try to convince us, we would not listen to you either. Three days", Mishra said in a tweet.

At the protest site, he can be heard saying, "We will be peaceful till (Donald) Trump leaves. After that, we won't listen to even you if the roads are not cleared."



He added that if in three days, the roads are not cleared "We will have to hit the streets."

On Sunday hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women had blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station, which connects Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar to Seelampur. The protests had started on Saturday following the bandh call against CAA by Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad.

Around 3:00 pm BJP leader Kapil Mishra and others arrived near the Jaffrabad Metro Station and demanded the road be emptied. He also claimed that CAA supporters did not pelt stones.

An hour later some people started pelting stones injuring both protesters and the police in the clash. While the police tried to control the situation, they were outnumbered. After a CRPF team came to the site, the police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

Earlier in the day, hours before the clash, Mishra had tweeted asking people to gather at Maujpur at 3 pm. "In support of CAA, we will hit the streets. You are all invited," he said in the tweet in Hindi.